Man sentenced to life without parole in double slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to life without parole in double slaying

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A man who entered an Alford plea to killing a retired pastor and his wife in their southcentral Kentucky home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Daily News reports a judge sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Dye on Thursday in Butler Circuit Court in the 2016 shooting deaths of Kenneth Neafus and his wife, Dorothy Neafus.

According to testimony during the sentencing hearing, the retired pastor and his wife contributed to the needy and had ministered to Dye and his family. Special Judge Janet Crocker said the evidence suggested Dye entered the Neafuses' home to steal something. Police testified a gun and bottles of medication were reported missing.

Dye's plea last year doesn't admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.