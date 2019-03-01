Retailers suffer during Illinois Lottery system upgrade

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Lottery's transition to a new central gaming system has caused troubles for some retailers, including overpayments to winners.

Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg says the ticket validation issue was discovered Feb. 20 and resolved the same day. He has no estimate of how much extra money was awarded.

Bill Fleischli is the executive vice president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association and Illinois Association of Convenience Stores. He says stores that paid out incorrect winnings can be reimbursed if they submit a written account of the error to the central lottery office in Springfield.

Fleischli says some retailers reported they were unable to sell scratch-off tickets through vending machines. He says the issue won't be resolved until the machines are replaced, but retailers can sell the tickets through a clerk.

