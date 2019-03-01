Man convicted of murder in shooting of off-duty Chicago cop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man convicted of murder in shooting of off-duty Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) - A jury has found a reputed gang member guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an off-duty Chicago Police officer who was gunned down eight years ago while working as a security guard at a convenience store.

The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that jurors also found 31-year-old Alexander Villa guilty of aggravated battery and armed robbery when they returned its verdict overnight.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Villa ran into a West Side store and shot the 41-year-old Lewis during a 2011 robbery.

Villa was one of three suspects charged and the second to be convicted. In 2017, Edgardo Colon, whom prosecutors said was the getaway driver, was convicted and sentenced to 84 years in prison. The third suspect is awaiting trial.

