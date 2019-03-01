Death of truck driver at paper plant being investigated - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death of truck driver at paper plant being investigated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a truck driver at a Procter & Gamble paper products plant in Cape Girardeau County.

Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says 50-year-old Israel Herrera died at the plant Wednesday. Herrera was struck by a truck that backed into him in the parking lot. Parrott didn't have Herrera's hometown.

The Southeast Missourian reports the identity of the other truck drive hasn't been released.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post the death was considered an accident.

The death occurred at a lot where tractor trailers are parked.

