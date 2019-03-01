New behavioral health hospital planned in Cape Girardeau - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New behavioral health hospital planned in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A new 102-bed behavioral health hospital is planned for Cape Girardeau.

Officials with SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services announced Thursday they will be partners in the new $33 million hospital.

The Southeast Missourian reports the hospital is expected to significantly improve access to care for mental health services in southeast Missouri.

SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman says patients in crisis currently go to emergency rooms at hospitals. He said Southeast and United Health Services plans to provide specialized care for those patients, along with state-of-the-art technology.

He said the new hospital will provide care for all populations from children to two adult care units.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

Plans to establish the new facility were approved unanimously by a state board in May 2018.

