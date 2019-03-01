Missouri man convicted in shooting death of roommate

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri man has been found guilty in the shooting death of his roommate.

A Laclede County jury on Thursday found Travis Clark guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the June 2016 death of 18-year-old Robert Ashbaugh, of Tipton.

According to the probable cause statement, police found Ashbaugh suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest at home he shared with Clark. Witnesses at the home said Clark fatally shot Ashbaugh with a rifle.

KRCG reports Clark told police he was trying to scare Ashbaugh by pointing the rifle at him and the weapon went off, killing him.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

Information from: KRCG-TV, http://www.krcg.com

