Hallsville schools to pay $100,000 to family of bullied teen

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The Hallsville School District will pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her daughter committed suicide after being bullied.

Elizabeth Overstreet sued Hallsville in August 2018 over the death of 13-year-old Rylie Wagner. She alleged school administrators did nothing to help her daughter, who she said was bullied at school because of her sexual orientation, clothes and other characteristics. Rylie committed suicide in April 2017.

The settlement was approved Tuesday. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the details Thursday after filing a Sunshine Law request.

Under the agreement, the school's insurance provider will pay $100,000 to Call and Gentry law group, who received one-third of the award for representing Overstreet.

The school denied any fault or liability in Wagner's death.

