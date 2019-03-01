Kentucky lobbying spending hit record high in January - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky lobbying spending hit record high in January

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky legislature only met for four days in January, but it was enough for lobbying spending to set a record.

The Legislative Ethics Commission reports 742 businesses and organizations spent $2.2 million lobbying state lawmakers in January, a record for the first month of a legislative session in an odd-numbered years

Kentucky legislative sessions last for 60 legislative days in even-numbered years, when lawmakers must pass a two-year spending plan. Sessions last 30 legislative days in odd-numbered years.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce was the top spender with $40,972. Tobacco company Altria was second with $30,500, followed by the Kentucky Hospital Association and the Kentucky Bankers Association.

