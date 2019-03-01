Job Squad: March 1, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Job Squad: March 1, 2019

WSIL -- There are plenty of offerings this week in our Job Squad report.

We start at Harrisburg Medical Center. The hospital is hiring a registered respiratory therapist. Applicants must have three years of experience. HMC is also hiring a full-time medical coding specialist and a registered nurse for the emergency room. That position has a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. schedule and does require weekends. Apply here.

TCT Ministries is hiring a network television producer. It's a full time position and is located at the headquarters in Marion. Five or more years of experience as a TV producer in the Christian television industry is preferred.Email your resume and a video portfolio here.

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is hosting a career expo. It's happening Thursday, March 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature more than 140 employers. Students who are searching for a job or professional skill development are invited to attend. Employers from around the state of Missouri will be on hand.

And our dream job this week is a sweet one, but it'll require a passport. Mondelez International, which is behind brands like Cadbury and Oreo, is hiring taste testers. They're only hiring four people though and it does require a move to the United Kingdom. Last year more than 6,000 people applied for a similar position. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 8. You can do so here.

