Gheens Foundation pledges $2M to University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville says the Gheens Foundation has pledged $2 million in unrestricted funds to the school.

Gheens President Barry Allen says the grant recognizes the importance of the university's mission and affirms the leadership of UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, who was hired last year.

Bendapudi said $500,000 will go to the Belknap and Health Sciences Center campuses to enhance safety and security staffing and technology. The remainder will fund strategic initiatives to be identified through the university's planning process.

It is the second largest gift the Gheens Foundation has given to UofL. The largest was a $2.5 million grant in 2013 for health-related medical research.

