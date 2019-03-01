$3M in matching funds awarded for work on Southwest Chief - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation have secured $3 million in matching funds to help complete safety upgrades and maintenance along the Southwest Chief train route.

The delegation said Thursday that money provided by Amtrak will result in an investment of more than $26 million in the Southwest Chief, which connects Chicago to Los Angeles with stops in New Mexico and Colorado and other states.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat, said the funding marks a major investment in rural infrastructure and will help to ensure the future of the historic long-distance passenger rail service.

The delegation also pointed to legislation recently passed by Congress and signed by the president that prohibits Amtrak from replacing a significant portion of the route with bus service.

