Bourbon makers want equal treatment on wine bill in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's bourbon industry has a bracing message for its lawmakers, who are considering a bill to allow out-of-state shipments of wine shipments to Kentucky consumers.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says what's good for California vineyards should also apply to distilled spirits like bourbon. It says the bill should be expanded so bourbon drinkers in some other states can place online or phone orders with their favorite Kentucky distillers.

Lawmakers say they are reviewing those concerns.

The distilled spirits industry is a powerhouse in Kentucky, contributing $8.6 billion annually to the state's economy.

