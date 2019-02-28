23 dogs displaced after flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

23 dogs displaced after flooding

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Nearly two dozens dogs are displaced after floodwaters submerged their shelter and ruined their supplies. 

Volunteers are now asking for help to keep caring for the animals. 

Saving Death Row Dogs Rescue of Kentucky was forced to evacuate 23 dogs they had inside the property on Oaks Road in Paducah.

Jenna Cook is the founder of the organization and says it's a place for dogs rescued from shelters that euthanize the animals. 

Floodwaters started to to creep up on Cook's property on Sunday, and by Monday morning they were forced to evacuate. 

"It kept rising and getting higher and higher and we knew we had to get them (the dogs) out of there," Cook said. "We walked through the water getting the cages and dogs on a little boat and walking them to the end of the road."

Cook says they didn't have enough time to go back for the dog supplies and now they are asking for donations. 

Alisha Garcia volunteers for the organization. She found the rescue on Facebook when they were asking for help transporting the dogs because of floodwaters. 

"By the time they got to the dogs Monday morning, they were standing on their houses, that's how bad it was," Garcia said. "There was pretty much nothing salvageable. The owners of the rescue lost their homes and everything in it too."

Paducah resident Bob Staley made the trip to Rural King on Thursday to donate what he could. 

"Well I had this big bad of dog food that I just bought for my dog, but I felt like these dogs needed it a whole lot more than mine does," Staley said. 

Volunteers from the organization will be at Rural King off of Cairo Road in Paducah from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1. 

Supplies needed:

  • Dog beds for large dogs
  • Blankets
  • Food and water metal pans
  • Dog food (Good Friends Brand with high protein)
  • Large and extra large dog collars and leashes 
  • Dog treats (any kind)

Money donations can be made on their Facebook page, Saving Death Row Dogs Ky

