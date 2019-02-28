Donations needed for flood victims

BROOKPORT, Ill. -- Massac County Emergency Management is asking people to help those impacted by the floods in the city of Brookport. They especially need cleaning supplies for resident to use once floodwaters recede.

Local volunteers and the Rotary District 6510 are accepting donations inside the Brookport City Hall, Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Supplies needed:

Detergent

Bleach

Shop vac or canister vacuum

Sponges

Buckets

Rubber gloves

Mops and brooms

Shovels and rakes

Carpet knife

Heavy duty trash bags

N95 Mask

If you prefer, you can make a monetary donation onsite or by clicking here.