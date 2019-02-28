Donations needed for flood victims - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Donations needed for flood victims

BROOKPORT, Ill. -- Massac County Emergency Management is asking people to help those impacted by the floods in the city of Brookport. They especially need cleaning supplies for resident to use once floodwaters recede. 

Local volunteers and the Rotary District 6510 are accepting donations inside the Brookport City Hall, Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Supplies needed:

  • Detergent
  • Bleach
  • Shop vac or canister vacuum
  • Sponges
  • Buckets
  • Rubber gloves
  • Mops and brooms
  • Shovels and rakes
  • Carpet knife
  • Heavy duty trash bags
  • N95 Mask

If you prefer, you can make a monetary donation onsite or by clicking here.

