$4 Million in grant opportunities available for Census participation and immigrant services

WSIL -- The Illinois Complete Count Commission chaired by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is making $4 million in grant funding available for community organizations to apply for involving "Census Participation" and "Assisting Immigrant Communities in Navigating Government Services".

If you would like to apply for one of the grants, you must get your application in by March 13th.

"I am very pleased to offer these opportunities to community groups to help ensure our state is accurately counted and provide immigrant communities with the dollars necessary to support valuable programs and services," said Secretary White.

The purpose of the Complete Count Commission is to establish an educational and strategic approach to get a complete and accurate count for the 2020 Census.

Grant applicants will be required to submit information about their organization, its mission, the amount of the grant request and detail how the funds will be utilized if awarded.

To apply for available grants, applicants can visit the Secretary of State's website, or for the census grant visit www.IllinoisCensus2020.com and click on Census Participation Grant Application.

