$4 Million in grant opportunities available for Census participation and immigrant services

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Nearly two dozens dogs are displaced after flood waters submerged their shelter and ruined their supplies.
BROOKPORT, Ill. -- Massac County Emergency Management is asking people to help those impacted by the floods in the city of Brookport.
WSIL -- The Illinois Complete Count Commission chaired by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is making $4 million in grant funding available for community organizations to apply for involving "Census Participation" and "Assisting Immigrant Communities in Navigating Government Services".
MAKANDA, Ill. -- Katrina Medernach, a former SIU student and Camp Director at Touch of Nature, is one of six finalists being considered for a sponsorship to hike the Appalachian Trail.
WSIL -- If you had a flight with a connection in Chicago last week, you may have been exposed to measles.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Saluki Athletics today unveiled for the 11th time in school history, SIU has a new athletics.
WSIL -- If you want to be an Illinois State Trooper, now is the time to apply.
MARION, Ill. -- A trial is scheduled for next week in a wrongful death lawsuit against Heartland Regional Medical Center.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A murder suspect refuses to speak to a doctor about his mental state but the court is moving forward with the case anyway.
