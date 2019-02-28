Former SIU student hoping to hike the Appalachian Trail

WSIL -- The Illinois Complete Count Commission chaired by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is making $4 million in grant funding available for community organizations to apply for involving "Census Participation" and "Assisting Immigrant Communities in Navigating Government Services".
MAKANDA, Ill. -- Katrina Medernach, a former SIU student and Camp Director at Touch of Nature, is one of six finalists being considered for a sponsorship to hike the Appalachian Trail.
WSIL -- If you had a flight with a connection in Chicago last week, you may have been exposed to measles.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Saluki Athletics today unveiled for the 11th time in school history, SIU has a new athletics.
WSIL -- If you want to be an Illinois State Trooper, now is the time to apply.
MARION, Ill. -- A trial is scheduled for next week in a wrongful death lawsuit against Heartland Regional Medical Center.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A murder suspect refuses to speak to a doctor about his mental state but the court is moving forward with the case anyway.
February 28th, 2019 -- Freezing rain and sleet are falling across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky Thursday. For the latest on road conditions, click the links below. For Illinois, click here For Missouri, click here For Kentucky, click here
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A West Frankfort man is two million dollars richer now, after winning on an instant scratch-off ticket.
