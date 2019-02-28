Former SIU student hoping to hike the Appalachian Trail

MAKANDA, Ill. -- Katrina Medernach, a former SIU student and Camp Director at Touch of Nature, is one of six finalists being considered for a sponsorship to hike the Appalachian Trail.

The list of six includes three SIU-affiliated hopefuls: William Jack Falcon, Olivia Barragan Velasquez, and of course Medernach. The trail is more than two thousand miles long, and Katrina estimates it could take her five to six months hiking the trail.

The sponsorship will provide more than six thousand dollars to the winning applicant to assist them in hiking the trail. If you would like to vote for any applicant, you can do so at Virginia Backpacking's website.