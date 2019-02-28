Michigan governor supports efforts to prevent carp invasion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Michigan governor supports efforts to prevent carp invasion

Posted: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is offering qualified support of a federal plan to prevent invasive Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

Whitmer submitted comments this week on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to install fish-blocking devices at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The Corps is preparing a report to Congress proposing use of technologies such as noisemakers and a water-flushing lock at Brandon Road, a key choke point between the carp-infested Illinois River and Lake Michigan.

Whitmer said she agreed with fortifying the lock and dam but was concerned about a recent spike in the price tag, now estimated at $778 million.

Department of Natural Resources Director Daniel Eichinger urged a quicker timetable for the project and design changes that might reduce costs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.