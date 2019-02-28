ISP accepting applications for Cadet Class 130 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ISP accepting applications for Cadet Class 130

WSIL -- If you want to be an Illinois State Trooper, now is the time to apply. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 130, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October. 

In order to be considered for Cadet Class 130, the ISP Merit Board must receive your completed application and required documentation by April 30, 2019. 

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the ISP is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website for application information.  

Upon graduation from the ISP Academy, Troopers are assigned to one of the 21 patrol districts across the state, and Troopers have the opportunity to transition to one of the many specialty functions within the ISP including Crime Scene Services, the Equal Employment Opportunity Office, Investigations, SWAT, Air Operations, K-9 Handler, Motorcycle Unit, Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau, Executive Protection, and Academy Instructor.

