Lawsuit claims Marion hospital was responsible for man's death

MARION, Ill. -- A trial is scheduled for next week in a wrongful death lawsuit against Heartland Regional Medical Center.

The wife of Lowell Williamson, a man who died in August 2013, said the hospital and some of its employees were negligent and contributed to his death.

Williamson went in for shoulder surgery on August 12, 2013. Lawyers for his wife said Williamson started suffering from low blood pressure and the problems grew from there.

The lawsuit claims a nursing assistant gave Williamson a dangerous amount of anesthesia. It also claims the hospital failed to inform Williamson about how anesthesia would be administered and failed to properly supervise the procedure. Williamson went into cardiac arrest and died a few days after the incident.

The hospital denies any wrongdoing and also filed a counter-claim against two of the medical professionals involved, claiming they were independent contractors and not employees.

Jury selection starts Tuesday and lawyers for the man's wife say they expect to start presenting evidence later on March 18.