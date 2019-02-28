Illinois resident was infectious with measles at Chicago airport last week: IDPH

WSIL -- If you had a flight with a connection in Chicago last week, you may have been exposed to measles. This is primarily a concern for people who are not vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says an Illinois resident that has since been diagnosed with the measles was on a flight that arrived in Concourse B at Chicago Midway Airport February 22, 2019. The passenger was unvaccinated and infectious on that day. People may have been exposed to measles if they were at Midway Airport on February 22, 2019 between 9 p.m. and midnight. If infected, you could develop symptoms as late as March 20, 2019.

Symptoms of measles include:

rash

high fever

cough

runny nose

red, watery eyes

If you develop symptoms of measles, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends you call or email a health care provider prior to going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for your evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

"Measles is highly contagious. However, two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles," reminds IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We urge everyone to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations, especially if you are traveling to other countries where measles is regularly found. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or cannot receive it for medical reasons."

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.