Murder suspect refuses to speak to psychiatrist for mental exam

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A murder suspect refuses to speak to a doctor about his mental state but the court is moving forward with the case anyway.

Robert Dennis is one of three people charged with murder in the death of Robin Stief. Officers found her badly-burned body near Piles Fork Creek in Carbondale in August 2016.

Back in October, Judge William Schwartz ordered a mental fitness exam for Robert Dennis after declaring a mistrial. Dennis went off on a tirade in front of a jury and the judge said there's doubt about if he can handle another trial.

Since then, Judge Schwartz retired and Judge Ralph Bloodworth was assigned to the case. Judge Bloodworth previously presided over the case until Dennis made a motion to substitute the judge in September 2018.

Dennis is representing himself and told Judge Bloodworth he refuses to speak to the doctor because it goes against his Scientology beliefs.

"I don't believe in the parts where a dinosaur comes out of a volcano," Dennis said. "I believe in the part against psychotropic drugs."

It's a point he also made in a court hearing back in January.

Dennis talked about a number of issues Thursday, accusing co-defendant Lauren Stinde of lying to investigators and accusing the court of tampering with evidence.

"I want justice for Robin Stief but I also want justice for myself," Dennis said.

But Judge Bloodworth told him none of those issues can be addressed until the mental fitness exam is complete, asking him multiple times if he planned to speak to the doctor before receiving a firm no from Dennis.

The doctor will still write a report on Dennis' mental state even if she's not able to speak with Dennis directly.

The court plans to hold a hearing on that report soon, it just has to work with the doctor on a date that works.

Stinde and Tiesha Anderson also face charges in Stief's death.

Stinde pleaded guilty in November 2016 but hasn't been sentenced yet. She's due in court for a case management conference April 22.

Anderson is still awaiting the results of an exam to determine her mental state at the time of Stief's death. A case management conference has been scheduled for April 8.

