Murder suspect refuses to speak to psychiatrist for mental exam

MARION, Ill. -- A trial is scheduled for next week in a wrongful death lawsuit against Heartland Regional Medical Center.
MARION, Ill. -- A trial is scheduled for next week in a wrongful death lawsuit against Heartland Regional Medical Center.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A murder suspect refuses to speak to a doctor about his mental state but the court is moving forward with the case anyway.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A murder suspect refuses to speak to a doctor about his mental state but the court is moving forward with the case anyway.
February 28th, 2019 -- Freezing rain and sleet are falling across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky Thursday. For the latest on road conditions, click the links below. For Illinois, click here For Missouri, click here For Kentucky, click here
February 28th, 2019 -- Freezing rain and sleet are falling across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky Thursday. For the latest on road conditions, click the links below. For Illinois, click here For Missouri, click here For Kentucky, click here
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A West Frankfort man is two million dollars richer now, after winning on an instant scratch-off ticket.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A West Frankfort man is two million dollars richer now, after winning on an instant scratch-off ticket.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Parts of Illinois and Kentucky are still dealing with major flooding.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Parts of Illinois and Kentucky are still dealing with major flooding.
WSIL -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who had been in and out of foster care.
WSIL -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who had been in and out of foster care.
WSIL -- With the colder weather that is in our forecast, many people will be looking forward to taking a vacation for spring break.
WSIL -- With the colder weather that is in our forecast, many people will be looking forward to taking a vacation for spring break.
WSIL -- A special event aimed at highlighting African-American businesses capped off Black History Month at SIU.
WSIL -- A special event aimed at highlighting African-American businesses capped off Black History Month at SIU.