Authorities: Gary man, wife, brother slain separately - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Gary man, wife, brother slain separately

Posted: Updated:

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three members of the same family have been found dead killed in separate homicides within days of each other in Gary.

The Lake County Coroner's Office says 69-year-old man Wayne Valentine of Fair Oaks was found dead from a gunshot wound Sunday night.

The office says his brother, 55-year-old Jimmy Valentine of Gary, was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon in a ditch.

Police say Jimmy Valentine's wife, 48-year-old Tracy Valentine of Hobart, was one of two people found dead Feb. 20 inside a home. The other victim, 55-year-old Timothy Snow of Hammond, was not related to the other victims. Coroners say the cause of their deaths remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.