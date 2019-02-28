Authorities: Gary man, wife, brother slain separately

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three members of the same family have been found dead killed in separate homicides within days of each other in Gary.

The Lake County Coroner's Office says 69-year-old man Wayne Valentine of Fair Oaks was found dead from a gunshot wound Sunday night.

The office says his brother, 55-year-old Jimmy Valentine of Gary, was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon in a ditch.

Police say Jimmy Valentine's wife, 48-year-old Tracy Valentine of Hobart, was one of two people found dead Feb. 20 inside a home. The other victim, 55-year-old Timothy Snow of Hammond, was not related to the other victims. Coroners say the cause of their deaths remains under investigation.

