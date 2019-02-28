APNewsBreak: Tribe says Corps' pipeline findings preordained - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

APNewsBreak: Tribe says Corps' pipeline findings preordained

By BLAKE NICHOLSON
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Native American tribe leading the fight against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says an Army Corps of Engineers document shows the agency concluded the pipeline wouldn't unfairly affect tribes before it ever consulted them.

The February 2018 draft memo that the tribe supplied to The Associated Press says the Corps performed additional study ordered by a federal judge and "identified no new information."

The memo came three months before the Corps met with tribes. The Standing Rock Sioux says it shows the Corps didn't seriously seek tribal input.

The Corps has said the tribes have been difficult to work with. And the agency didn't present its study findings to the judge until after meeting with tribes.

Its final memo says it considered tribal concerns but its overall review didn't uncover significant new information.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

