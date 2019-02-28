February 28th: Latest Winter Road Conditions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

February 28th: Latest Winter Road Conditions

Posted: Updated:

February 28th, 2019 -- Freezing rain and sleet are falling across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky Thursday. For the latest on road conditions, click the links below.

For Illinois, click here

For Missouri, click here

For Kentucky, click here

