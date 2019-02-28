February 28th: Latest Winter Road Conditions

February 28th, 2019 -- Freezing rain and sleet are falling across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky Thursday. For the latest on road conditions, click the links below. For Illinois, click here For Missouri, click here For Kentucky, click here
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A West Frankfort man is two million dollars richer now, after winning on an instant scratch-off ticket.
WSIL -- Closings and delays for Thursday, February 28 are listed below:
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Parts of Illinois and Kentucky are still dealing with major flooding.
WSIL -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who had been in and out of foster care.
WSIL -- With the colder weather that is in our forecast, many people will be looking forward to taking a vacation for spring break.
WSIL -- A special event aimed at highlighting African-American businesses capped off Black History Month at SIU.
HERRIN, Ill. -- The City of Herrin is hoping a new incentive will encourage residents to microchip their pets.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Interim President Kevin Dorsey has signed off on a proposal to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for approval, so if approved, the university can offer a bachelor's degree in nursing.
WSIL -- The son of a Herrin woman and the stepson of a Herrin man has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
