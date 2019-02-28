Revenue director changes story on withholding mistake

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Revenue director says he was wrong to blame a drop in state revenue on an error in tax withholding tables.

Joel Walters had previously said the state had corrected a mistake in September that had existed for 15 years. He warned many Missourians would see reduced refunds or have to make payments to the state because of the error. And Gov. Mike Parson criticized lawmakers for "grandstanding" by holding several hearings on the issue.

On Wednesday, Walters told a House committee that new State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick had explained to him that there was no error.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Walters said the department should look into why many Missourians are receiving smaller refunds or making payments on their state taxes this year.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.