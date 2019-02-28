Bill advances to require care for babies surviving abortions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill advances to require care for babies surviving abortions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that would threaten prison for doctors who don't try saving the life of infants born alive during abortions.

The bill cleared a Senate committee on Thursday. It's the latest measure being pushed by abortion opponents in this year's legislative session.

The proposal would require doctors to provide all "reasonable life-saving and life-sustaining" care for an infant who survives an attempted abortion.

Violations would be a felony that can result in up to five years in jail. It also would apply to nurses and other health-care providers failing to provide care.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the bill's lead sponsor, says he doesn't know if infants have been born alive in Kentucky during failed abortions, but says he's heard of instances elsewhere.

The legislation is Senate Bill 227.

