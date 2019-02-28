West Frankfort man wins $2M - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

West Frankfort man wins $2M

Courtesy: Illinois Lottery

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A West Frankfort man is two million dollars richer now, after winning on an instant scratch-off ticket.

Retired Navy veteran Steven Repp won big on the 100X game. He bought it from the Circle K on W. Main St. in West Frankfort. 

“Normally I don’t scratch the prizes until I know I have a matching number,” Repp said. “When I saw I had an 11, I scratched off the prize and was in shock. I called my wife, told her I was having a heart attack and that she needed to meet me outside right away.”

Repp says his wife was overjoyed with what she thought was originally just a $200,000 prize.

“I told her to look again and add a zero,” Repp said. “She was like, ‘No way, you won $2 million?!’”

The Repps plan to use their prize money to pay off their home and take a cruise.

The Circle K received a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 100X is a $20 instant ticket that features three top prizes of $2,000,000, one of which has not been claimed.

Information for this story was provided by the Illinois Lottery.

