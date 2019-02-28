West Frankfort man wins $2M

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A West Frankfort man is two million dollars richer now, after winning on an instant scratch-off ticket.
WSIL -- Closings and delays for Thursday, February 28 are listed below:
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Parts of Illinois and Kentucky are still dealing with major flooding.
WSIL -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who had been in and out of foster care.
WSIL -- With the colder weather that is in our forecast, many people will be looking forward to taking a vacation for spring break.
WSIL -- A special event aimed at highlighting African-American businesses capped off Black History Month at SIU.
HERRIN, Ill. -- The City of Herrin is hoping a new incentive will encourage residents to microchip their pets.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Interim President Kevin Dorsey has signed off on a proposal to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for approval, so if approved, the university can offer a bachelor's degree in nursing.
WSIL -- The son of a Herrin woman and the stepson of a Herrin man has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm after gunshots were reported in Mt. Vernon.
