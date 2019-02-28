4-year-old girl killed in Aurora fire, baby and woman hurt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4-year-old girl killed in Aurora fire, baby and woman hurt

Posted:

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Officials say a 4-year-old girl has died and an adult and baby were injured in an Aurora townhome fire.

Aurora fire officials say firefighters responded to the four-unit townhome Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials say the girl died in the fire. A 25-year-old woman and 5-month-old baby girl suffered smoke inhalation and burns. They were treated at the scene before being taken by air for treatment at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Photos of the townhome showed smoke rising from black, charred siding and roofing.

Firefighters in the western Chicago suburb haven't identified the victims. They say they're investigating the cause of the blaze.

