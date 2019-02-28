Boy Scout leader charged with sex acts with child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boy Scout leader charged with sex acts with child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 37-year-old Boy Scouts leader has been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a teenage boy in Springfield.

Scott Wortman, of Nixa, was charged Wednesday with 16 felonies, including multiple counts of statutory sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a probable cause statement says a man reported Monday that Wortman had sexually abused him beginning in 2012 when he was 14 or 15 years old.

The victim said he was afraid Wortman would tell people about the sex acts if he refused Wortman's advances.

The statement said that in an interview with police, Wortman denied any sexual contact with the boy.

Wortman is being held in the Greene County Jail on $150,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

