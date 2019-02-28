Missouri to create center for rural students' mental health - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri to create center for rural students' mental health

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri has received a $10 million federal grant to establish a National Center for Rural School Mental Health.

The university announced in a news release Wednesday that it received the grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The proposed center would study ways to improve programs focused on the emotional and psychological needs of rural students. Researchers and staff at the center would create online data and training systems to support the needs of rural school students.

Wendy Reinke of the College of Education has worked for four years with a team of researchers to develop a survey identifying behavioral and emotional problems in rural schools. The goal is to use the survey in at least 110 schools in Missouri, Virginia and Montana within five years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.