$1.4M going to Appalachia Aviation Maintenance program

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky University says the Appalachian Regional Commission will invest $1.4 million in the school's Appalachia Aviation Maintenance Technician Training project.

A statement from the university says the 18-month program is expected to begin training students next January. It will be partially taught in traditional classrooms across eastern Kentucky, including at Hazard Community & Technical College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, EKU Manchester, EKU Corbin and EKU Richmond. Training courses for upper-levels students will take place at Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport, Big Sandy Regional Airport, London-Corbin Airport and the Central Kentucky Regional Airport.

EKU Regent Nancy Collins says she's excited about the program's prospect of bringing new economic development opportunities to the region.

Eastern is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to build a curriculum for the course.

