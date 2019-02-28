Local company donates sand to fight floods

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Parts of Illinois and Kentucky are still dealing with major flooding.

Sandbags surround homes in Massac County keeping them safe from floodwaters.

With thousands and thousands of sandbags throughout the region, News 3's Emily Manley wanted to know how much the supplies were costing the cities.

What Emily found out, was a local company was behind all the sand, and they are donating it.

"I can't imagine a flood in a community without partnership of Cook Coal Terminal," Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel said.

McDaniel says Metropolis is no stranger to floods.

"I think the floods are the most devastating to a community that you can have because of the impact after the floodwaters leave," McDaniel said.

Massac County declared a state of emergency on Saturday, with the Ohio River expected to crest on Saturday, March 2.

The Heartland region has sandbags scattered throughout protecting homes and businesses, but where does that sand come from?

The answer is a power company to the west of Metropolis.

McDaniel says the agreement between the city of Metropolis and the Cook Coal Terminal has been going on for years, but Metropolis isn't the place receiving the sand.

McCracken and Ballard Counties in Kentucky are also using the sand.

McDaniel says the sand comes from the base of the Ohio river.

Cook Coal Terminal drags the bottom of the river for their business.

"They do that to keep the level lower where the loaded pages can migrate through," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said city and county trucks from around the area line up at the power company and wait for a crane to load to the sand into trucks.

That sand then surrounds homes and businesses, protecting them from the flood waters.

A spokesman from Cook Coal Terminal said they have already filled more than 250 trucks with sand in the area.

Most of those trucks can hold eight to twenty tons of sand.

If you still need to sandbag your home or business before the river crest, you can pick up sandbags in Metropolis on the 1000 block of Third Street near the tennis courts.