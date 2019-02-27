Second annual Black Business Expo at SIU - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second annual Black Business Expo at SIU

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- A special event aimed at highlighting African-American businesses capped off Black History Month at SIU.

More than 100 students attended the second annual Black Business Expo at the SIU Student Center Wednesday.

The Expo was put on by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the College of Business.

The Black Business Expo is a way for students who are thinking of going into business to meet and talk with business owners in the area.

