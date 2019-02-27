Herrin woman's son joins U.S. Air Force

WSIL -- The son of a Herrin woman and the stepson of a Herrin man has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The Department of Defense Joint Hometown News Service says U.S. Air Force Airman Wyatt T. Oakley completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Oakley is the son of Lindsay Campbell of Herrin and Stephen Oakley of Pikeville, Kentucky, and step-son of Michelle Oakley of Pikeville, Kentucky, and Aaron Campbell of Herrin.

He is a 2018 graduate of Pike County Central High School, Pikeville, Kentucky.