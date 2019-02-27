Man arrested after reports of gunfire in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested after reports of gunfire in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm after gunshots were reported in Mt. Vernon.

Mt. Vernon police officers, detectives and Jefferson County deputies responded to the 500 block of South 15th Street Wednesday after gunshots were reported. Officers found a vehicle in the street which had been hit with gunfire. Luckily nobody was hurt.

Kenneth McKinney, Jr. was arrested and a handgun was recovered at the scene. Investigators say more arrests are possible, and the investigation continues.

