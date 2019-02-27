Man arrested after reports of gunfire in Mt. Vernon

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Interim President Kevin Dorsey has signed off on a proposal to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for approval, so if approved, the university can offer a bachelor's degree in nursing.
WSIL -- The son of a Herrin woman and the stepson of a Herrin man has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm after gunshots were reported in Mt. Vernon.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Republicans come out against a graduated income tax system.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers want to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- February is Heart Health month and the American Heart Association has one last big event planned to raise money and awareness.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Benton City Council approved a resolution Tuesday morning in favor of building a new Franklin County Courthouse.
CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will face former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot in a runoff to become Chicago’s next mayor. The race will guarantee the nation’s third-largest city will be led the next four years by an African-American woman.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lawmakers pass a resolution creating a task force to study a possible highway between Carbondale and the Metro East.
