Illinois GOP files resolution opposing progressive tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Republicans come out against a graduated income tax system.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on raising tax rates for the richest among us but the Illinois GOP says a progressive tax will hit everyday people.

Democrats have pushed this idea of a graduated income tax for years, changing Illinois' flat income tax rate to one that increases with the more money someone makes.

Supporters say it's the only way out of Illinois' financial mess but opponents say it'll target the middle class.

Dozens of Republicans filed a resolution this month against the idea of a graduated income tax including southern Illinois State Reps. Dave Severin, (R) Benton, and Terri Bryant, (R) Murphysboro.

Opponents of changing the tax structure say the governor needs to be more specific about how a graduated income tax would look.

"We have yet to see rates, as you all know. My guess is that's because Democrats know they can't pay for the billions of dollars in promised spending without hitting the middle class. That's where the money is," State Rep. Avery Bourne, (R) Raymond, said. "There simply aren't enough rich people in Illinois to pay for all of Pritzker's promise and they know that."

A spokeswoman for the governor's office said rates will be negotiated as the debate progresses in Springfield.

Changing Illinois' tax structure would require a constitutional amendment, which means three-fifths of lawmakers have to approve it before it goes to voters in the next election.

A bill to start the process awaits a vote in committee.