HERRIN, Ill. -- The City of Herrin is hoping a new incentive will encourage residents to microchip their pets.

The city is offering to microchip residents' pets for $20. The $20 is for the physical chip. If your pets are already chipped, registration is free.

The microchip also allows you to pick up your dog or cat if it gets loose and ends up at Herrin animal control without having to pay the $50 pick-up fee.

But, the city says the law is written so that it may not grant the fee waiver in which the animal has caused damage or injury.

If you would like more information, visit the city's Facebook page.