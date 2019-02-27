SIUC moves forward to offer its own nursing program

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Interim President Kevin Dorsey has signed off on a proposal to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for approval. If approved, the university will be able to offer a bachelor's degree in nursing.

Dorsey had some concerns about funding and duplicate expenses for professors because there is already a nursing program at the SIU Edwardsville, but administrators say, talks with SIUC leaders led to a compromise and his signature.

Interim Provost Meera Komarraju says she's looking forward to the change, "Words cannot weigh how happy and excited we are to have this wonderful opportunity."

Currently, SIU Edwardsville offers its nursing program to students on the Carbondale campus. "We appreciate that they have been filling this need that is there," Komarraju says.

Komarraju explains the plan is to accept 150 students during the program's first year, and have three degree tracks:

A four-year degree for incoming freshman A track for community college students who have a degree as a registered nurse to finish their bachelor's in nursing And a track for students who have a degree in a related field, like Biology or Chemistry, to complete the course work to become a nurse

Komarraju says the program would help fill a need for nurses throughout the country and in our area, which has been expressed by SIH president Rex Budde during a SIUC Board of Trustee's December meeting on the issue, "Simply put, we need more nurses. The market down here is ripe for traditional and non-traditional nursing students to have a Southern Illinois option."

Komarraju confirms that SIH has pledged to donate at least $750,000 to the nursing program, once it's approved by the state.

If the Illinois Board of Higher Education approves the proposal at their June meeting, the nursing degree could be offered as early as the fall. Komarraju adds, once approved, she wants there to be a seamless transition for current nursing students, who are taking SIUE's program.

SIUC will also need to figure out which Carbondale professors can teach the new nursing classes, and how many new faculty would have to be hired.