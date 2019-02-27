Kentucky House OKs school safety bill after deadly shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a school safety bill more than one year after two students were killed in a shooting at a western Kentucky high school.

House lawmakers approved Senate Bill 1 by a vote of 96-3. It would create new positions of school safety coordinators and a statewide school safety marshal. It would require school districts to put police officers in every school and to hire one counselor for every 250 students. But schools would only have to do that if they have the money, something Republican lawmakers have vowed to provide next year.

The bill does not address gun safety or gun control.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, were killed in January 2018 at Marshall County High School.

