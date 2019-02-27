Wisconsin man indicted for causing Illinois trooper's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wisconsin man indicted for causing Illinois trooper's death

Posted: Updated:

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been indicted for allegedly causing the death of an Illinois state trooper who was helping victims in a multiple-vehicle highway crash.

Cook County prosecutors accuse 61-year-old Scott Larsen of Kenosha of causing the January accident on Interstate-294 near Northbrook that claimed the life of 34-year-old Trooper Christopher Lambert.

Authorities say Lambert was headed home when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash. A car then struck him.

Prosecutors say Larsen is charged with reckless homicide of a police officer and with violating Scott's Law.

Scott's Law refers to Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed in 2000 while assisting at a crash on a Chicago expressway. It requires drivers to slow down and yield to stopped emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.