Former police sergeant gets probation for shooting his son

CHICAGO (AP) - A former suburban Chicago police official received probation for the 2017 shooting of his son.

Raymond Leuser III of Indian Head Park left the then 22-year-old Raymond Leuser IV in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, shoulders and arm after the two argued over a bottle of vodka.

The elder Leuser faced charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. However, during a hearing Tuesday, his son said he didn't want his father to spend any time in prison.

Cook County Circuit Judge Arthur Hill Jr. accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors that allowed the elder Leuser to plead to reckless discharge of a firearm charges in exchange for two years of probation.

The elder Leuser was an Indian Head Park police sergeant at the time of the shooting.

