Contrasts abound for 2 black women in Chicago mayoral runoff

By CARYN ROUSSEAU and COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A political outsider who campaigned on reforming Chicago's police department says voters likely had the fatal police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald on their minds when they advanced her to a runoff featuring two black female candidates for mayor.

Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot's first-place finish in Tuesday's opening round of voting was somewhat surprising considering the 14-candidate field featured prominent state and local leaders and a member of the Daley dynasty.

Instead, Lightfoot's outsider candidacy will be matched up against the ultimate insider, Toni Preckwinkle - a longtime member of the City Council who now holds the top job in Cook County. They are both black women who campaigned as progressives, but that's largely where the similarities end.

