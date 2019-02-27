Students' testimony revives effort to restrict vaping - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Students' testimony revives effort to restrict vaping

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A push to ban e-cigarettes and other vaping products for people under 21 has been resurrected in Kentucky after some heart-felt testimony from a group of middle school students.

The students attended the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday. They testified about Senate bill 218, which would set up an anonymous hotline for students to report other students using e-cigarettes or other vaping products in schools.

The students, some as young as 12, told lawmakers about how students sneak the products into class and use them without teachers knowing. Their testimony prompted Sen. Steve Meredith to say he would amend the bill to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products for anyone under 21.

Meredith sponsored a similar bill that failed to get out of committee on Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.