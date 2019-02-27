Man sentenced to 105 years for rape of Springfield woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to 105 years for rape of Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 25-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison for raping a stranger just two weeks after he was released from prison.

The Greene County Prosecutor's office said Qwenten Amlin wore a bandanna over his face when he approached a woman in Springfield, used a gun to force her into an alley and raped her.

He was convicted in November of rape, sodomy and armed criminal action for the May 2016 attack. He was sentenced Friday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports court documents say Amlin was released from prison two weeks before the rape.

