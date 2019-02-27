Police: Officer shoots, wounds suspect during pursuit

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky officer shot and wounded a suspect during a high-speed chase through two counties.

News outlets report Kentucky State Police Trooper Peter Binkley said the suspect was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night after being apprehended in LaRue County. An updated condition wasn't immediately available.

Binkley said Elizabethtown police officers, Hardin County Sheriff's deputies and state troopers were involved in a pursuit with a suspect that started in Elizabethtown. He declined to say why police began chasing the man, but at some point shots were fired.

Binkley said no officers were injured. He did not identify the suspect or the officers involved in the shooting.

