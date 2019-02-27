Knox County voters elect sheriff in special election - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Knox County voters elect sheriff in special election

EDINA, Mo. (AP) - Voters in a rural northeast Missouri county have elected a new sheriff, after the previous one resigned after pleading guilty to misdemeanor sexual abuse and domestic assault charges.

Democrat Allen Gudehus has been serving as temporary sheriff in Knox County. WGEM-TV reports that he ran unopposed in a special election on Tuesday.

Republican Robert Becker was elected sheriff in 2016, defeating Gudehus. Becker was accused of choking a woman with whom he was romantically involved, and forcing her to perform a sex act. He resigned in December.

Becker received a suspended sentence and was placed on two years of probation after his guilty plea. In addition to resigning as sheriff, he was required to surrender his law enforcement license and enroll in sex offender treatment.

