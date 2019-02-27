School district settles second lawsuit by former principal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

School district settles second lawsuit by former principal

REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - For the second time in two years, a southwest Missouri school district has settled a lawsuit filed by a former principal.

Jodi Heckler alleged she was a target of retaliation after she reported sexual harassment by a longtime superintendent in the Reeds Springs district.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Heckler was required to resign as part of the first settlement four years ago. In a second lawsuit , she alleged criticism by two Reeds Springs school board members made it difficult to find a new job.

The district paid $500,000 for the first settlement and $187,500 for the second settlement, which was announced Tuesday.

The first settlement spurred several contentious board meetings, with some calling for the ouster of superintendent Mike Mason. He repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has never been criminally charged.

