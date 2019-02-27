Settlement reached in lawsuit over girl's bullying suicide

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A mother whose 13-year-old daughter committed suicide has reached a settlement with the Missouri school district the girl attended.

The Columbia Missourian reports Elizabeth Overstreet alleged in the lawsuit that the Hallsville School District did nothing to stop bullying aimed at her daughter, Rylie, who died in April 2017.

The petition says Rylie was bullied at Hallsville Middle School because of her sexual orientation, clothes and other characteristics.

A federal judge approved the settlement Tuesday. The settlement's terms are confidential.

Overstreet's attorney, Chip Gentry, said the settlement should help everyone involved move forward with healing.

The Hallsville school district issued a statement denying any wrongdoing in Rylie's death. The statement also urged students and families to report any concerns regarding safety and health to the district's faculty.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

