Warrant Wednesday: February 27, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Jominique Davis, 33, is wanted for failing to register as sex offender, aggravated discharge of a firearm and battery/mob action. All three are felony warrants. He is described as 6'7" tall, 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Davis' last known address is in Mt. Vernon but he may be in the Carbondale area.

Dawoine Brunson, 34, is wanted for failing to report a change of address. This a felony charge. He is described as 6'0" tall, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Brunson's last known address is in Mt. Vernon.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Jefferson County Crime Stoppers 618-242-TIPS (8477).

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.