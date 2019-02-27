Chicago officers shoot, wound man in exchange of gunfire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago officers shoot, wound man in exchange of gunfire

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say Chicago police officers shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire following a foot pursuit.

Police say in a statement that officers spotted the armed man in the city's South Shore neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and pursued him to the rear of a home, where an "armed confrontation" took place. Police say officers shot the man, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) posted on Twitter that the man was shot after "an exchange of gunfire" with police.

The shooting is under investigation.

Officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties, which is standard procedure in such cases. Police say preliminary information indicates four or five officers were involved.

